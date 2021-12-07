Both announced candidates for Woodward County Commission District 3 officially filed for the position Monday at the Woodward County Courthouse.
Donny Thorn and Neal Day are contending for the commissioners‚Äô post.
Monday was the first day of filing for the commission seat and also for school boards.
District 3 opened up when Vernie Matt retired earlier this year and the governor just recently called a special election to fill the position.
Thorn has been serving as interim commissioner since Matt‚Äôs retirement.
If more candidates file and a primary is needed it will be on Feb. 8. Otherwise, the general election date is April 5.
High Plains Technology Center has two positions up for filing this year and each drew one candidate on Monday.
Jarrid Drew filed for Zone 3, an unexpired term, and long-time incumbent Gary Stocking filed for another term in Zone 5.
Incumbent Sharon-Mutual board member Brandon Spray filed for another term in Office No. 2.
Nicole Woodson filed for Office No. 2 in Fort Supply.
There were no filings on Monday for school board seats in Mooreland and Woodward.
In Ellis County, Will Whitson filed for Office No. 2 in Arnett.
In Fargo-Gage, Jeremy Colvard filed for the unexpired term in Office No. 4. Colvard had been appointed to the position.
There were no filings for Office No. 2 in the Fargo-Gage district so far and no one has filed yet for Office No. 2 in Shattuck.
Harper County had one filing on Monday. Nicholas Foster filed for Office No. 2 in Buffalo.
No one had filed in Laverne as of Monday afternoon.
Travis George filed for Office No. 2 in the Waynoka School District in Woods County. There were no filings in Freedom yet.
There was also only one filing in Dewey County so far.
Jason Smart filed for Office No. 2 in the Seiling school district. No filings were reported in Taloga or Vici.
If any races develop in school districts, the general election is on April 5. If a primary election is needed (more than two candidates file for a position), it will be held on Feb. 8
