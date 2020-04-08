Incumbents dominated the first day of filing for Woodward County offices as only one race developed.
The lone contest so far is in Woodward County Commission District 2 where incumbent Republican Randy Johnson is being challenged by Clint White, who is also a Republican.
The primary is June 30 and if no Democrat files, the Republican primary will determine the commissioner.
Only one person filed for the various offices on Wednesday. They include:
County Clerk - Wendy Dunlap, incumbent Republican
Court Clerk - Tammy Roberts, incumbent Republican
County Sheriff - Kevin Mitchell, incumbent Republican
The filing period runs through 5 p.m. on Friday. With the courthouse basically closed, here is the process for prospective candidates to file.
To file candidates need to come to the east door of the Courthouse and call the Election Board at 256-3609. An employee of the Election Board will meet the candidate in the parking lot to receive their Declaration.
For any information regarding filing, please call the Election Board office.
Filing for congressional and state legislative offices also started on Wednesday.
Long-time U. S. Sen. Republican Jim Inhofe filed for another term and so far has three challengers, Joan Farr, an Independent candidate from Tulsa and A. D. Nesbit, an Independent from Ada and J.J. Stitt, a Republican from Kingfisher.
Inhofe has been in the Senate since 1994.
In U.S. District 3, veteran incumbent Frank Lucas filed on Wednesday. Lucas was first elected to Congress in a special election in 1994. He is being challenged so far by one Democrat, Zoe Midyett, from Wellston.
In the state legislature, Casey Murdock filed for a full term as State Senator in District 27. Murdock, a Felt Republican, joined in the Senate in a special election.
In the open House District 59 seat - Mike Sanders term limited out this year - Mike Dobrinski of Okeene and Adam Masters of Kingfisher, both Republicans, filed on Wednesday.
In District 58, incumbent Republican Carl Newton filed as did incumbent Republican Kenton Patzkowsky in District 61.
Another incumbent filing was District 55 Rep. Todd Russ of Cordell.
