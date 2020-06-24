Voters will go to the polls Tuesday for the June 30 Primary and Board of Education General Elections, Woodward County Election Board Secretary Carol Carrell said today.
Please keep the following information and tips in mind as the election approaches.
Polling places will be following the protocol for social distancing. Everyone should watch for the stop signs and marks on the floor so no one is closer than six feet. When you come into the polling place, there will be a holder with ink pens. Please take one pen and sign the registry and mark your ballot and take the pen with you when you leave the polling place. For In Person Voters take one pen, fill out your green sheet, mark your ballot and take your pen with you.
When it is your turn to vote, place your ID on the table for inspection. Once it is determined to be valid, the Precinct Official will slide it back to you. The ballot will be laid on the table for you to pick up. I Voted Stickers will be on a table for you to pick up. Polling places will be sanitized throughout the day.
- Early voting will be available at the County Election Board office from 8.am. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Early voting is also available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
- Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Lines are possible at peak voting times. Wait times will likely be shortest at mid-morning and mid-afternoon. Anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.
- Anyone who needs to look up their polling place, verify their registration information, or view a sample ballot can do so online. The Online Voter Tool can be accessed on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website: www.elections.ok.gov. Those who vote by mail can also check the status of their ballot using the Online Voter Tool. Sample ballots are also available at the County Election Board office.
- Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person at the precinct polling place or during early voting at the County Election Board to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot. There are three ways for voters to prove their identity under the law (only one proof of identity is required): Show a valid photo ID issued by federal, state, or tribal government; or show the free voter identification card issued to every voter by the County Election Board; or sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot. (If the information on the affidavit matches official voter registration records, the ballot will be counted after Election Day.)
- Physically disabled voters who cannot enter the polling place, need help marking their ballots, blind or visually disabled voters and illiterate voters may be assisted by a person the voter chooses. In all cases, a person providing such assistance may not be the voter’s employer or an agent of the employer or an officer or agent of the voter’s union. A person providing assistance also must swear or affirm that the voter’s ballots will be marked in accordance with the voter’s wishes. Alternatively, all blind, visually impaired, and physically disabled voters in Woodward County may use the audio-tactile interface (ATI), a feature offered on all Oklahoma voting devices, to vote privately and independently, either at Woodward County Election Board during early voting or at their assigned polling place on election day.
- Voters who have moved since the last election, but who have not transferred their voter registration to their new address, may do so on Election Day by going to vote at the polling place where their registration has been in the past. While voting, they may fill out a form instructing the County Election Board to transfer their registration to the new address before the next election.
- Those who became physically incapacitated after 5 p.m. Tuesday June 23 still can request an emergency absentee ballot. Those who might qualify for an emergency absentee ballot should contact the County Election Board office at 580-256-3609 as soon as possible for more information.
- Any violation of election law will be reported to the proper law enforcement authorities. Electioneering is not allowed within 300 feet of a ballot box. It is also unlawful to remove a ballot from the polling location, possess intoxicating liquors within half a mile of a polling place or to disclose how you voted while within the election enclosure.
Following is a list of Polling Locations for Woodward County:
PCT. 101 ALLIANCE HEALTH WOODWARD 1650 Main, Woodward
PCT. 102 FAITH UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 1402 Texas Ave., Woodward
PCT .104 MUTUAL HIGH SCHOOL GYM 210 S. Maple St., Mutual
PCT. 105 MOORELAND HIGH SCHOOL GYM 404 N.W. 4th, Mooreland
PCT. 106 QUINLAN METHODIST CHURCH Quinlan
FELLOWSHIP HALL
PCT. 201 WOODWARD HIGH SCHOOL 2406 13TH St., Woodward
PCT. 202 WOODWARD SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER 1420 Downs Ave., Woodward
PCT. 203 SHARON METHODIST CHURCH Sharon
PCT. 204 MUTUAL HIGH SCHOOL GYM 210 S. Maple St., Mutual
PCT. 301 NWOSU WOODWARD CAMPUS 2007 34TH St., Woodward
PCT. 302 HIGHLAND PARK GRADE SCHOOL 2730 Webster, Woodward
PCT.303 WOODWARD HIGH SCHOOL 2406 13th St., Woodward
PCT. 304 FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH 202 E. Hanks Trail, Woodward
PCT. 306 HIGH PLAINS TECHNOLOGY CENTER 3921 34TH St., Woodward
PCT. 307 WINDLE HATCHETT COMMUNITY BLDG. 423 Broadway, Fort Supply
Following is the precincts that are open for the affected schools in Woodward County.
SEILING SCHOOLS
PCT. 204 MUTUAL HIGH SCHOOL GYM 210 S. Maple St., Mutual
VICI SCHOOLS
PCT. 203 SHARON METHODIST CHURCH Sharon
PCT. 204 MUTUAL HIGH SCHOOL GYM 210 S. Maple St., Mutual
