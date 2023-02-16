The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a fire that included a fatality in Woodward County.
The Woodward Fire Department was notified of a house fire on County Road EW 39 between Fargo and Woodward in Woodward County a little after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Sheriff’s Deputies reported there was a vehicle in the driveway with a dog inside of it.
According to the fire department report, firefighters arrived on scene and found the house 75 percent involved, with a portion of the roof coming down on the north side of the structure.
Firefighters were unable to make entry through any of the doors of residence except for one due to the large amount of personal property covering the doorways, according to the report. Firefighters worked on the fire until it was determined to be acceptable to enter the residence.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was discovered shortly after firefighters entered the house, according to the report.
The State Fire Marshal’s office and the State Medical Examiner’s office was notified and firefighters made effort to preserve the area around the victim while continuing to extinguish the remaining fire.
Once all the fire was extinguished, the fire department turned the scene over to the fire marshal’s office.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
An Ellis County Task force and Fort Supply Fire Department also responded to the scene.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
