According to officials with the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Fund (TSET) in Oklahoma, tobacco companies continue marketing dangerous and highly addictive e-cigarette products to children.
“There is no debate, these products are designed to get kids addicted,” said Julie Bisbee, executive director of TSET/ “Big Tobacco targeting our children is fueling Oklahoma’s youth vaping crisis. Until these products are taken off the market, parents and teachers need to be aware and engaged.”
In a news release, TSET claims some of the industry’s largest producers of vapes are creating products that resemble, and could easily be mistaken for school supplies such as markers, highlighters and pens.
These products can easily be carried into classrooms and homes in common school supply carriers. TSET gave the Woodward News a care package with a school folder with fact sheets, quotes and a school box with what looked to be a yellow highlighter.
Upon further inspection, this highlighter was a banana candy-like flavored vape pen. A note inside the school box states, “Big Tobacco is intentionally targeting your kids. This “highlighter” is a vape that contains more nicotine than an entire pack of cigarettes. 1 in 4 Oklahoma high schoolers report vaping in the last month.”
Some of the facts TSET provided about youth vaping in Oklahoma include:
- 60% of vape users between the ages of 15 and 24 reported wanting to quit within a year. TSET funds a free youth vape cessation program called My Life, My Quit. Teens looking to quit can visit MyLifeMyQuit.com.
- Big Tobacco targets teens with kid-friendly flavors and youth-oriented social media advertising.
- Oklahoma law does not require a retail license or permit to sell vape products. Unlike most states, Oklahoma does not include vapes in the definition of a tobacco product and they are not subject to the tobacco tax.
All vapes are dangerous to your health according to TSET with the dangerous amount of nicotine to a developing brain. That exposure permanently alters the brain and increases the changes of addiction later in life including other forms of tobacco.
Vape aerosols contain almost no water. Instead, they contain cancer-causing chemicals and heavy metals such as tin, lead and nickel.
“We do not know the long-term effects of vaping, however it is already linked to EVALI which is a serious medical condition in which a person’s lungs become damaged from substances contained in e-cigarettes and vaping products,” said TSET.
Another compound found in vapes is diacetyl. It causes popcorn lung. This is thickening and narrowing of the airways that causes wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath. Similar to symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
TSET also listed a quote from Philip Morris in 1981, “Today’s teenager is tomorrow’s potential regular customer.”
“Nicotine exposure is uniquely dangerous for the developing brain and e-cigarettes often contain higher amounts of nicotine than other tobacco products,” Bisbee said. “The candy-like flavors used by many of these products compound their addictive qualities and make it more difficult for young people to quit. All Oklahomans need to be aware that the tobacco industry is targeting our children and attempting to trap them in a life of addiction.”
TSET recommends knowing the facts behind vaping before talking to your children whether you are a parent or teacher.
“Nicotine is dangerous, especially for young people. It permanently alters the brain and can lead to a lifetime of addiction struggles. Young vape users are much more likely to smoke later in life. Talking to your kids early and often about vape use is the first line of defense against a lifetime of addiction,” according to the news release.
Some conversation tips TSET provides are to be open and calm, remember to consider your kid’s viewpoint, their input and opinion matter. Make sure to ask them about vaping and get their side of the story. More tips include:
- Ask open-ended questions like “how do you feel about vaping?” to have a productive, engaging conversation. Don’t question their judgement or perspective. Approach as a conversation not a lecture.
- Be ready to hear that your child has vaped. A much higher percentage of kids have tried vaping than many parents realize. Start by thanking them for being honest, you could say, “I want you to know how much I appreciate your honesty. I’m concerned because I care about your health,” which is key for continuing an open conversation and relationship of trust.
- Avoid scare tactics. It’s good to share your concerns, but don’t make the mistake of losing your child’s attention with dramatic claims. Equating vaping with other temptations or illegal drugs might reduce your credibility and chances of connecting with them. A statement you could use is, “Vaping is addictive and harmful to your body and lungs. Why take the risk?”
TSET is working to educate Oklahomans on the dangers of nicotine and tobacco through Tobacco Stops With Me, a statewide campaign that provides information and resources on the health effects and harm caused by tobacco.
Most regular tobacco users begin before the age of 18, and the campaign offers resources and downloads to help prevent youth vaping in schools and tips for talking to your kids about tobacco.
Many young Oklahomans who have started vaping report wanting to quit. My Life, My Quit, a program funded by TSET, provides free assistance to Oklahoma teens ages 13-17 on their quit journey. Free text support, live chats and phone calls are available to teens who want to quit cigarettes or vaping. These free services can be accessed by texting “Start My Quit” to 36072 or by visiting MyLifeMyQuit.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.