As Christmas Day approaches, if you are still undecided on the type of gift you want to give, consider a family adventure.
Christmas experiences have gained popularity over the years and here are some possible choices that you can do over a couple of days without breaking the bank.
The Myriad Botanical Gardens in Oklahoma City
They have several memberships available and the family membership is only $65 for the year for 4 adults and 4 children. It also includes discounts, free admission to the spring and fall festival and reciprocal admission to 300 plus participating gardens, arboreta and conservatories throughout North America. A full list of these additional parks is available at www.ahs.org/rap. Visit their website at www. oklahomacitybotanicalgardens.com.
Frontier City Theme Parks
Who doesn’t love an all year long gift? Frontier City offers a variety of shows along with splash zones and rides, not to mention all the fabulous food. This membership also offers admission to all Six Flags outdoor parks and exclusive member-only events. Currently you can purchase memberships for $6.49 per month per person and in November there is a special sale of $55 a year per person.They also offer several additional add-ons such as parking with your pass which saves you $20 each time you go to the park. Visitwww.sixflags.com/frontiercity/store/memberships for more information.
Route 66 passport
Another fun idea for you and the family is to grab a Route 66 passport and start planning trips to fulfill the stamp books' variety of adventures. With over 400-plus miles of road, you are sure to find many new sites you haven’t had time to visit. The passport is free but offers discounts along the way and when you have all three sections completed you will receive a collectible Route 66 coin. http://web1.travelok.com/ie/article_page/oklahoma-route-66-passport
Oklahoma Park passport
If your family loves the outdoors then they will love this idea. Explore 33 parks in Oklahoma over the year and develop a love of the outdoors you have missed. The program is designed to encourage a healthy lifestyle as well and offers suggestions of physical activities you can do at each park. Create memories throughout the year.
Science Museum of Oklahoma
This membership is good for a full year as well. They offer packages to include up to six family members as well as corporate level memberships. The silver 6 membership is $155 per package and also includes six one-time guest passes to share. There is also an option to “network boost” your purchase to include Leonardo’s Children’s Museum in Enid along with other museums in Seminole and Lawton. Enjoy your inner science vibes all year long with this one. www.sciencemuseumok.org
Orr Family Farm
Located near Moore, this super packed adventure is worth the drive. Pick up a weekend pass or a season pass for a quick family gift. From trains, giant jumping pillows, tube rollers, pedal cars, and a carousel, there are variety of fun things to do. www.orrfamilyfarm.com
Dinosaur Park, Derby Kan.
A little bit more of a drive (3 hours) but this park does not disappoint. The adventure begins with 40 moving and roaring dinosaurs and offers several dig sites along with live shows and a Paleo playground with so much more including Jurassic Golf. Unlimited visits to the Kansas Underground for a buried treasure is sure to delight the little ones on your list. A family of 4 membership begins at $155 for the year.
kansasdinos.com/family-membership
Adventure Challenge and Wreck this Book
These offer up a low cost gift but have a huge punch if you are looking for something that has the stay in your own backyard feel.
The Adventure Challenges have several editions designed for family, friends, or couples. The cost of $40 brings this into the must have experiences to share with loved ones all year long. There is a scratch-off that you commit to before you begin and once you scratch it you and your crew are off on fun adventures. It has several different categories to choose from such as a challenge that is within a two hour drive or stay at home and budget friendly selections. www.theadventurechallenge.com
Authored by Keri Smith, Wreck This Book offers fun challenges for kids to basically destroy a book. This book brings some fun ideas for you and your pre-teen to enjoy. From dragging the book, to ripping out the page and putting it back in along with a multitude of other silly things, it’s sure to bring a lot of giggles. It may even help kids break out of their shell a bit. At just $11 it holds a lot of adventures you can enjoy in your own home.
Do you know of any other family adventures that would make good holiday, or anytime gifts. If so, let us know. We would love to hear from you. Send them to sgay@woodwardnews.net.
