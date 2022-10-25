The William S. Key property will have new owners soon
The Department of Corrections and the Long Range Planning Commission along with the help of Gov. Stitt will be turning over a majority of the 3,000 acre property over to a 10 member trust board of area residents.
The trust board is made up of representatives from Ellis County, Harper County and Woodward County. County Commissioners from each county will appoint one representative. Fort Supply School will have a representative. A member will be from the community of Fort Supply.
Also included will be a representative from the Oklahoma Historical Society, one from the Northwest Center for Behavioral Health and one from the Woodward Industrial Foundation. For the last two board member seats, one will be appointed by the State Representative and one by the State Senator that covers that area.
“We worked with the Governor and he was key to helping us move forward with this project,” said State Rep. Carl Newton. “This is a great thing for Northwest Oklahoma after the state closed the facility. It allows us to have ownership of our own land and be able to make sure we take care of it. That way it can be opened for historical use as well as possibly industrial use in the future.”
The Oklahoma Historical Society has been given the 13.7 acres of the historic Fort Supply. Another 40 acres has been given to Fort Supply Schools that also have some outlying buildings. With the lagoon on the William S. Key property that Northwest Center for Behavioral Health is using there will be cooperation with them as well.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections closed William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply at the end of 2021.
