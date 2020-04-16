Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 73F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Windy early...isolated thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 31F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%.