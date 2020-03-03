Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden were the top choices in the presidential preference primary voting in Woodward County Tuesday.
Trump, who faced only token opposition, collected over 96 percent of the vote.
On the Democratic side, which remains quite competitive, Biden received over 35 percent of the vote in the county. Second was Bernie Sanders with nearly 21 percent. Michael Bloomberg was third and Elizabeth Warren fourth.
A little over 3,100 Woodward County voters participated in the primary.
Biden won Harper County with 36.54 percent to 16 percent for Bloomberg. In Ellis County, Biden had 30.22 percent to 18 percent for Warren and 17 percent for Bloomberg.
Biden also won Dewey County with 33.58 percent. Bloomberg was second and Warren third. Biden also won Major County and Woods County by solid margins.
President Trump received well over 90 percent in all the area counties.
Statewide with 86 percent of precincts in by 9 p.m., Trump had 93.21 percent on the Republican side.
Biden led Sanders 38.06 percent to 24.65 percent in statewide polling at last count. Bloomberg was a distant third and Warren fourth.
Sanders won the Oklahoma primary in 2016.
A pre-primary poll showed Bloomberg possibly challenging Biden for first, but that didn't materialize.
