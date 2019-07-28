The Eighth Annual Tri-State Oil & Gas Convention (TSOGC) is planned and just about ready to roll on Thursday, August 8 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
High Plains Technology Center Marketing Director Katie Shirley said they had their last committee meeting and 55 exhibitors are already signed up.
Something new this year, the decorations for the conference will be oil and gas related art for sale, with the proceeds going to support The Hope Center.
“Larry Hill and his art, he has been working on art pieces that are oilfield related,” Shirley shared. “We will have Eric Cox, speak a little bit about the Hope Center and let everyone know that half the proceeds of any of the art will go to them.”
Approximately 500 people are expected at the free, one-day show. A free breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m. followed by the presentation of the Founders Award to this year’s winner TXAM Pumps.
“We want people just to come to take advantage of it,” Shirley said. “So there's no need to pre register to attend. It doesn't cost anything. We have the free breakfast and then we have a really good free lunch.”
The Keynote Speaker this year is The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma President Chad Warmington followed by the presentation of gift cards to six tri-state teachers, according to Shirley.
“The Oetroleum Alliance and OERB (Oklahoma Energy Resources Board)., they give money to teachers,” Shirley added.
Shirley also mentioned there are still a few afternoon spots for the Friday golf tournament. Part of the proceeds of which go to the Junior Long Memorial Scholarships. Those scholarships are awarded at the evening dinner following each convention in which the Bobby Joe Cudd Award will also be presented.
Call Katie Shirley at 580-571-6106 for more information.
