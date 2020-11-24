Woodward’s Deck The Hall Tree Lighting will be virtual this year. Those who want to view the approximately 15 minute event can tune into the Woodward Tourism Facebook page at 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 5.
Mayor Pro Tempore Steve Bogdahn will give a few words to the community. A local singer will also give a short Christmas performance, said Woodward Tourism Executive Director Rachael Van Horn.
“It will all be livestreamed and then the lighting will happen,” Van Horn said. “We hope that, in the spirit of at least being together at this especially important time this year, that everyone tunes into this short but meaningful tree lighting and I hope we all get a blessing.”
According to Van Horn, a very large Red Cedar has been selected this year.
“To symbolize our ability to survive,” Van Horn shared. “The Red Cedar, weed that it is, has survived wildfires, droughts, blizzards, you name it and it is still here. And I like to liken that, especially this year with all that we have been through, to the resilience of the people out here.”
A 25-foot tree, as it stands in the pasture on Clair Craighead’s ranch will be cut a little shorter to make it easier to load and put up on Main Street, according to Van Horn.
“The guys from the street department, under the supervision of their director Keven Kornele, help us cut, move and set that large tree,” Van Horn said. “The staff from tourism and I will place the lights in and on this tree.
According to Van Horn, in two years of doing the Woodward Deck the Hall Tree Lighting, they have learned a lot about how to best light up an indigenous Red Cedar
“It is complex,” Van Horn said. “The branches on these trees grow much differently than a regular pine or commercial tree. And so it is a matter of literally climbing inside that tree and lighting up the inside before we ever place lights on the outside.”
Forty strands of the brightest lights available will be used to light up the tree.
“This year has been tough for everyone and I hated that we had to take these steps to cancel and change things,” Van Horn said. “And yet, we also have a hope for all the families here, that we experience no more deaths here because of this terrible virus, especially at this time of year.”
*****
No parade this year
Like so many things this year, the Woodward Christmas parade has been canceled. Planned for Dec. 5, concerns over covid have caused Main Street officials to consider public safety over tradition.
According to Main Street Director Sarah Eckhardt, a growing number of hospitalizations and Woodward citizens becoming ill with COVID-19, officials voted to cancel out of an abundance of caution.
“We met with some city officials and received an update on the current worsening COVID-19 situation in and around the Woodward area and we felt, where there is a parade happening, people will not be able to help the natural inclination of gathering closely,” Eckhardt said. “We simply did not want to be (conducting) an event that caused more illness in our community.”
- Dawnita Fogleman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.