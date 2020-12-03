Winter weather advisories in the are have expired, but the snowfall over the last couple of days is still causing some issues, especially with travel.
“Roads will be slick and hazardous,” Ellis County Emergency Management Director Riley Latta said. “There is some ice on roadways where melting occurred late yesterday and froze overnight.”
According to Oklahoma Department of Transportation's road conditions map, most highways in Northwestern Oklahoma were considered severe with some delays Thursday morning.
“The winds have caused drifting in areas where ground cover was light,” Latta explained. “Travel is discouraged if not necessary.”
Hazardous travel conditions in Northwestern Oklahoma should improve later today, according to the National Weather Service in Norman.
“County and State crews are working diligently to clear roadways,” Latta said. “Take it slow and be safe.”
Oklahoma Mesonet Dec. 2-3, 2020 snow preliminary totals in inches:
Buffalo – 15
Gage and Laverne – 14
Gate – 12
Tangier – 11
Shattuck – 7
Woodward – 6.5
Fort Supply and Slapout – 6
Vici – 4
Mooreland – 3.8
Alva – 3.0
Waynoka – 1
“At any rate, we needed the moisture,” Oklahoma Mesonet State Climatologist Gary McManus said. “We needed the boost in seeing a good snowstorm. I know they can be a pain, and even downright dangerous, but it generally perks the mood up to see a good snow in December.”
According to McManus, the drought monitor still shows big deficits from 30 to 90 days across
the state and need for more moisture.
“We'll see temperatures start to rebound over the next week,” McManus said. “And no major storms showing up just yet after this one.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.