The Woodward City Commission met for a brief meeting Monday evening in the commission chambers at city hall.
Commissioners voted to approve a consent docket containing routine items such as the minutes of the regular meeting of Sept. 16, the 2020 holiday calendar for the City, and a facilities use agreement between the City and Western Plains Youth and Family Services, Inc.
City Manager Alan Riffel gave a brief report informing commissioners that auditors are working in-house and will have a presentation ready by the end of the calendar year.
Riffel also noted that the Oklahoma Department of Transportation is set to meet with the City for an update on the 34th St. project.
The Woodward Municipal Authority also faced a brief agenda.
Following a consent docket, the Authority approved Trash Off Day for Nov. 2, allowing customers free landfill privileges for the day.
Noting the significant overall improvement, the Authority approved a lease agreement between the City and the Woodward Municipal Golf Course. Commissioners and Riffel made a point to acknowledge how far the Golf Course had come.
The Authority approved a change order from Cardinal Engineering, Inc. regarding the 18th St. Sanitary Sewer Line Project which eliminates a manhole and changes the type of pipe used the section, leaving the City with a credit of $2,935.
