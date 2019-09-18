Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association kicked off the 2019 Lt. Governor’s Travel & Tourism Summits this week in McAlester in their quest to make Oklahoma a Top Ten state. Pinnell will make several stops in Oklahoma including one in Woodward next week on Thursday, Sept. 26.
"I'm excited to visit Woodward as part of my Lt. Governor's Tourism Summits,” Pinnell said. “Woodward and northwest Oklahoma play a vital role in our state's tourism, so it was a priority to me to hold this in Woodward. Tourism is the front door to economic development, and has a major impact on Oklahoma's overall image. I'm looking forward to discussing this with our community leaders in Woodward and surrounding communities."
Pinnell will visit the Woodward Conference Center to talk about tourism education. The half-day program will feature multiple speakers covering a range of topics on the best practices to promote tourism in your region. There will also be a townhall-type discussion by Pinnell on tourism development in each of the areas he will visit around the state, according to Pinnell’s Facebook page.
The event will last from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at www.viethconsulting.com. Tickets to the Tourism Summit are $45 each or you can purchase reception only tickets for $20. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.
There will be two sessions at the Woodward event; How to Turn Your Restaurant into a Destination and An Impossible Idea. Speakers for the sessions ared David Egan, director of operations at Cattleman’s Steakhouse in Oklahoma City and Mike Knopp, executive director of the Oklahoma Boathouse Foundation.
Here is the schedule as listed on Pinnell’s Facebook page:
1:00 p.m. – Registration
1:30 p.m. – Welcome by host community and speaker introduction
1:45 p.m. – Educational workshop
2:45 p.m. – Break
3:00 p.m. – Educational workshop
4:00 p.m. – Townhall meeting with Lt. Gov. Pinnell
4:30 p.m. – Networking reception
For more information contact the Woodward CVB at 580-256-9990.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.