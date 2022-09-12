“The Oklahoma Travel Industry Association (OTIA) provides many opportunities for education, networking, and fun! Our committees work hard to plan events featuring top speakers, hot topics, and broad appeal,” said the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association.
One such event – Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell’s Tourism Summit - is coming Woodward on Thursday, Sept. 22 starting at 1 p.m. in the Woodward Conference Center.
Pinnell, as lieutenant governor, Pinnell is a member of several constitutional boards and commissions, is Secretary of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage, and is an executive of the Department of Commerce focusing on the growth of small business, entrepreneurship, and workforce development.
Here is the tourism summit schedule:
1:00 p.m. - Registration
1:30 p.m. - Welcoming by the Woodward Tourism Partners - Rachael Van Horn, C.J. Montgomery, Sarah Eckhardt, Bailey Kafka
1:45 p.m. - Educational Workshop Speaker - Rachel Hamilton Scott who is an entrepreneur, Woodward Main Street board member and founder of the Woodward-based and Award-Winning, “Southern Roots Sisters.”
2:15 p.m - Break- Visit the Made in Oklahoma Show
2:30 p.m. - Educational Workshop with speakers - Chris Castor and Nathan Holliday, who are film industry professionals, entrepreneurs, and founders of the only Drone Festival in Oklahoma, known as Thunderbird Drone Festival.
3:45 p.m. - Town Hall meeting with Lt. Gov. Pinnell
4:15 p.m. - Networking Reception for guest speakers, Lt. Gov. Pinnell, business owners, and other guests
Registration fees may be pre-paid online at www.otia.info or purchased at the door beginning at 1 p.m. on Sept. 22. Full Registration is $45 per person and Networking Reception only is $25 per person.
Contact Molly Ogden or other staff at the Woodward Conference Center (256-9990) for more information.
