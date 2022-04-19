Woodward Emergency Management is designing a memorial for the 2012 tornado victims. The old tornado siren that was damaged in the 2012 storm is being recycled into the project.
“That siren was salvaged. It was actually broken off and thrown over the neighborhood off of 34th Street. It was one of the few that actually we were able to get set off which still had a little power. I remember a neighbor’s story, saying that they heard it as it was flying over their house,” said Matt Lehenbauer, Woodward Emergency Management Director.
“Eventually we’ll hopefully get a plaque or something made to memorialize the victims. We wanted to do a remembrance piece for not only the victims, but for the community that pitched in and helped. We had hundreds of volunteers that assisted with clean up and rebuilding within a matter of weeks. It was a really neat thing, how the whole community came together,” he said.
The memorial can be seen as you enter or exit Crystal Beach from First Street. It has been placed between the Emergency Management office building and the exit wall.
