Health and safety have been common topics in the news all year. It’s not new or unusual though to be refreshing such considerations as trick-or-treating comes around.
Other than the typical hexes and curses, common emergencies during this time are head and hand injuries, according to American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS).
According to the AAOS, costume mishaps can easily turn into bumps, bruises or even sprains or fractures. Costumes shouldn’t be too long, presenting danger of tripping. Trick-or-treaters should wear sturdy, comfortable, slip-resistant shoes to avoid falls.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), costumes should be flame resistant in bright colors or with reflective tape.
FDA also suggests makeup or hats rather than masks, which can obscure vision. Make sure to test makeup in advance in a small area on the arm and watch for possible allergic reactions.
If a holiday face covering is absolutely necessary, creativity is called for, according to OSU Extension Food Specialist Barbara Brown.
“Wearing a costume mask on top of a healthcare face mask can be dangerous, decreasing the ability to breathe or see,” Brown said. “Instead masks should be incorporated into costumes by using fabric paint, markers or embroidery as decoration.”
Safe Kids Worldwide also suggests having children carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them be seen by drivers. Remind children to look before crossing streets and don’t walk or run while looking at an electronic device.
“The most common injuries to children on Halloween occur when they are pedestrians,” OSU Extension Parenting Specialist Laura Hubbs-Tait said. “Motorists cannot easily see young trick-or-treaters at night, making it very dangerous. Never assume that all cars will stop in time. Just because the first car stops doesn’t mean the next driver will also be paying attention.”
Since children are excited and may move in unpredictable ways, drivers should be especially alert in residential neighborhoods, at intersections and around alleys, according to Safe Kids Worldwide.
All trick-or-treat candy should be inspected before eating, according to the FDA. Be careful of food allergies and choking hazards, as well as suspicious wrappings.
Discoloration, tears in wrappers and tiny pinholes are signs that candy has been tampered with, according to Oklahoma State University Extension Nutrition Specialist Janice Hermann.
Hubbs-Tait also suggested being careful about choking hazards, keeping small objects, candy and food from younger children and not letting them run with food in their mouths.
“Treats can fit into a healthy diet, but they need to be kept in moderation,” Hermann said. “Discussing the importance of nutrition with your children beforehand is the best prevention.”
Hermann suggests having a meal or snacking before trick-or-treating to help children control urges later in the evening.
In addition to setting some limits, Hermann encourages parents to consider handing out healthier alternatives such as raisins, popcorn, sugar-free gum, pretzels, sunflower seeds, animal crackers and sugar-free hot chocolate packets. She also listed a few common non-food treats include toothbrushes, pencils, stickers, toys, glow sticks and bubbles.
“Consider giving children a day or two to enjoy their Halloween candy,” Hermann said. “Let them pick out what they want in appropriate serving sizes and freeze the rest.”
With covid, the CDC is suggesting activities like virtual costume contests, scavenger huts and movie night at home while following social distancing guidelines. Visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/halloween.html for more information.
