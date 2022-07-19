The 39th annual Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum photography contest is coming up in August.
Museum officials said they will begin accepting entries on Aug. 2 and all entries must be received by 5 p.m. on Aug. 27.
This year’s team is “Bokeh,” which is the aesthetic quality of the blur produced in out-of-focus parts of an image.
There are eight categories, including:
- Scenic (anything with a man-made structure/item in the photo)
- Landscape (anything without a man-made structure/item in the photo
- Portrait
- Still Life
- Floral
- Animal
- Insect
- Black and White (all black and white photos are judged together regardless of subject matter)
- Theme Award
Best of Show.
Within each category there will be a 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winner. First place is $50, second is $25 and third is $15.
Prize for the theme award is $100 and for best of show $150.
The people’s choice winner will receive a people’s choice ribbon.
Entry fee is $10 per entry or $25 for three entries. Each entry must be accompanied by a completed entry form.
Each image must be the work of the person submitting the entry.
Complete rules and regulations can be found along with entry forms at www.nwok-pipm.org.
Patrick Riley is the judge this year and the judging will take place on Aug. 30.
Photos accepted into the show will be on exhibit at the museum from Saturday, Sept. 3 through Oct. 22, when a reception for the winners will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information call Mikel Robinson at 580-256-6136 or email mrobinson@nwok-pipm.org.
