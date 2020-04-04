Earlier this week, the Woodward News posed the question to followers on Facebook - What do you binge watch?
This could be while you are in self quarantine, isolation or just any ole' weekend.
While there were a few old standbys like NCIS, Grey's Anatomy, Chicago PD and such, several focused on the Netflix docudrama 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.'
Tiger King is one of the new kids on the block, if you will, and has an Oklahoma connection - providing anyone in Oklahoma actually wants to claim it. Mr. Tiger King is one Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage or Joe Exotic (actually born Joe Schreibvogel) as many in Oklahoma will recall.
Joe actually ran for Governor of Oklahoma in 2018 and didn't fare well, but that turned out to be the least of his worries. The owner of a zoo for exotic big cats was sentenced to 22 years in prison in January in part for an alleged murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin.
Who is Carole Baskin?
As the story goes, she is the owner of Big Cat Rescue, an organization
that exposes the breeding of big cat cubs for exploitation and 'the awful life the cats lead in roadside zoos and backyards if they survive,' according to her blog.
Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin had been feuding for a time and eventually that led to the charges and conviction.
Since then, Joe has filed a $94 million lawsuit seeking damages from just about everyone and is also seeking a presidential pardon.
His former zoo, however, has been closed, a casualty of the shutdowns caused by COVID-19.
Joe, by the way, has also suggested Carole Baskin had something to do with the disappearance of a former husband. That case has now been reopened.
That appears to be the gist of the bizarre series that seems quite mesmerizing to many. At the very least it is quite addictive.
Even one of our reporters is hooked, calling the series 'insane.'
Another popular show listed by many responders was Ozark, a Netfilx series that's been around a couple of years and has been nominated or won several awards.
The show is built around a financial adviser who moves his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss, according to the Netflix site.
This all set up when a money laundering scheme went wrong.
Otherwise, followers came up with Heartland, Last Man on Earth, Game of Thrones, Manifest, the Walking Dead and a few others.
One fellow said, 'all of them, or might as well be all of them.'
Another actually went back in time a bit and listed the Old Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts.'
This writer remembers some of those.
Few respondents went back very far, making one wonder what happened to fans of comedies of the pretty distant past like Gilligan's Island, Petticoat Junction, Hogan's Heroes, Andy Griffith, etc. . .
And amazingly, nobody mentioned Chuck Norris and Walker, Texas Ranger.
What's up with that!!
