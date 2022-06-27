WOODWARD - Billed as the only drone festival based in Oklahoma, Woodward’s Thunderbird Drone Festival is slated for Aug.12th and 13th.
Already entries in the Thunderbird Drone International Film Festival portion of the two-day event, have surpassed last year’s entries, festival Director Chris Castor says.
According to Castor, the festival promises fast-paced fun for adults and children alike, with events such as drone races and education panels for all levels of interest.
Speakers will engage all subjects, from beginners, who just want to learn how to use their drone, to those who use drones in industry and need more technical advice. Everyone is invited to see an amazing show and learn how to become a drone pilot and discover multiple uses for drones, he said.
Friday evening, at the Woodward Arts Theatre, the awards ceremonies for Thunderbird International Drone Film Festival and ScavenDrone (a drone scavenger hunt) will begin at 7 p.m.
Attendees will get the chance to see some of the most unique and spectacular films made by people from all over the world. Afterwards those who have purchased VIP passes are invited to a fun reception at Building 801 on Main Street in Woodward.
Castor hinted at something special in the works for those who attend the film festival.
“Plans are in the works for a very rare and unique opportunity right after the awards show in the downtown Woodward area,” Castor said.
He couldn’t say more, as details are still “in the air”, Castor hinted.
This year, Thunderbird Drone Festival’s exciting “Drone Day” on Saturday Aug. 13th is planned at Building A at the Woodward County Event Center.
This second day of the Thunderbird Drone Festival has once again attracted the best drone racers, A-list speakers and sponsors. Some of those speakers include experts such as Dr. Jamey Jacob.
Jacob is the Director of the OSU Unmanned Systems Research Institute, John Hendrix Chair, and Professor of Aerospace Engineering in the School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at Oklahoma State University. Also, a possibility, will be the inclusion on the speakers panel of an active-duty Air Force drone pilot who could share specifics about how the drone industry has changed the battlefield.
Also participating in the festival are Oklahoma Film and Music office, Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission and the UAS Cluster Initiative.
Children of all ages will enjoy the chance to get up close and even possibly learn to fly a small drone or even get a chance to test their chops on a drone simulator.
Both days of Thunderbird Drone Festival promise a chance to see how rapidly growing technology, the use of drones in film and drone FPV racing is taking a foothold in the state, Castor said.
The event will feature fun drone demonstrations for children, a coffee and drinks truck, cool event t-shirts and will be all indoors, out of the heat of the dog days of summer, said Woodward Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Rachael Van Horn.
“This event will have something intriguing for everyone,” Van Horn said. “Whether you have just been curious about drones, have a dream to own or fly one or just want to learn how to make your own drone films or use your drone in your business, this is the event for you.”
The event is sponsored by drone manufacturer Skydio, Woodward Convention and Visitors Bureau and Woodward County Event Center.
For ticket information go to www.Thunderbirddronefestival.com
Children 12 and under are free, however, please order a free ticket for your child anyway, as no one without a ticket (lanyard) will be permitted in the building.
The event is a collaboration between Thunderbird Drone Festival LLC principals Chris Castor and Nathan Holliday and the City of Woodward Tourism Director Rachael Van Horn, Woodward County Event Center Director Bailey Kafka, Woodward Arts Theatre Director Laurie Steenbergen and Woodward Industrial Foundation President Alan Case.
