Woodward Police are reporting that three people were injured in an altercation involving a knife at the Corner Lounge on Main Street Sunday evening.
Police Capt. Darren Navratil said two people were taken to Oklahoma City hospitals, one by Air Evac and one by ambulance. He said the third victim was a bystander and not involved in the altercation.
Navratil said the incident remains under investigation. He said no charges have been filed as of Monday morning. Names have not yet been released.
The News will update this story as more information becomes available.
