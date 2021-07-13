HARPER COUNTY - Three people were hospitalized as the result of a two-vehicle accident just west of Log Cabin Corner on Monday afternoon, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Walter Taton, 72, of Faith, S.D., and Shirley Taton, 73, of Beaver, are listed in critical condition at the OU Medical Center. Both were pinned in the vehicle for a time and taken by mid-flight to the hospital. They were passengers in a pickup driven by Ralph Taton, 75, of Beaver, who is in stable condition at OU Medical Center, according to the OHP export. He was first treated at Harper County Community Hospital in Buffalo, then taken to OU Medical.
Tyler Albright, 26, of Balko, the driver of the other vehicle, a semi, was not injured.
The wreck happened around 3:30 p.m.
