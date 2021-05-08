Boiling Springs State Park picnic area was invaded by 3rd graders on Thursday.
Swarms of children moved around from workshop to workshop during the Woodward County Conservation District’s annual Outdoor Education Day.
Around a dozen stations were set up with professionals doing demonstrations and activities with the children.
Woodward Fire Department Public Education Officer Melissa Hobbs conducted students through a fire truck and spoke to them about fire safety.
A Woodward Emergency Medical Service team explained various equipment in the ambulance to the children. Some children even got strapped to a EMT spine board stretcher.
Mike Caywood had the Alabaster Caverns trailer and spoke to children about bats and their habitat.
Several representatives from the Oklahoma Forestry and Wildlife Department spoke to the children about various aspects of outdoor safety, including water safety, wild animals and more.
Red Cross, OG&E and more had representatives speaking on various topics, making a day full of information for the students.
