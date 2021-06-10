The heat is on and the bellyaching has begun, according to State Climatologist Gary McManus.
“The problem is we went from an unusually cool and wet April, May and early June, right smack dab into nastiness,” McManus said. “The heat index smashed that (hundred degree) barrier and then some.”
While still looking for the first official triple-digit temperature, McManus said the area beat the triple-digit mark in heat index Wednesday because of the humidity.
“The National Weather Service (NWS) folks in Norman tell us that the dewpoint values we're seeing now are in the 99th percentile for this time of year,” McManus said. “Our dewpoint temperatures peak from late June through August, but we're already hitting those marks.”
A cold front will try its way through early this weekend before the heat takes over, according to McManus.
“We'll see some chances of showers and storm late, and then very low chances for the next several days,” McManus said. “Don't expect what we were seeing the last couple of months, however.”
Thunderstorms are possible Saturday through Tuesday, mainly favoring the late afternoon and evening. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few storms may become severe with damaging winds being the primary threat, according to NWS in Amarillo, Texas.
NWS Dodge City, Kan. is warning excessive heat and some elevated fire risk.
