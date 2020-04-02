Covid-19 testing will continue Friday, April 3, but will take place at the Woodward County Health Department.
Testing will begin at 8 a.m.
To receive a test you must be:
18 years or older
Have a fever or recent history of a fever of 100.4 or up
Have a cough or recent history of cough
According to Woodward County Emergency Manager Matt Lehenbauer, 30 people were screened and 26 were tested on Thursday. Test results are expected to take up to 48 hours.
