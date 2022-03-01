The Territory Tellers are making their return to the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum in connection with the ongoing exhibit Crossroads: Change in Rural America.
The group will perform a storytelling concert on Friday, March 4 at 7 p.m. in the Museum’s Ag Building. Admission is free for this entertaining event.
“We’re very excited to have the Territory Tellers back in the museum for another concert. This was a very popular, well-attended event in 2018 and we’re expecting the same this year,” said Robin Hohweiler, museum director. “They’ll have six storytellers this time and I’m certain everyone will have an enjoyable evening.”
Territory Tellers is the Oklahoma statewide storytelling organization promoting storytelling. The small, all volunteer group started in 1984. The members of the organization enjoy both listening and telling stories. Most are amateurs though there are a few professional storytellers.
“We had such a good reception when we came to PIPM in 2018 that our members have looked forward to returning to Woodward. We had planned to return in 2020 but COVID made us cancel a week before the event and we were very disappointed, but now we get another chance to share stories,” said Chester Weems, president of the Territory Tellers. “We are particularly happy this year to be part of the museum’s special exhibit provided by the Smithsonian. Most people think about storytelling for children, which is important, but this program will be for older teens and adults.”
The Crossroads exhibition is part of Museum on Main Street, a unique collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES), state humanities councils across the nation, and local host institutions. Support for the exhibition comes from the U.S. Congress.
The Crossroads exhibition will be at the museum until March 19.
