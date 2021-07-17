There’s a new robot at AllianceHealth Woodward.
This robot won’t be walking around by itself or poking people like a rogue robot in an old science fiction show. Instead, this one needs a nurse to guide it around and hold the digital stethoscope for the specialist on the other side of the monitor.
The robot provides secure, high-resolution technology for on-site respiratory therapists, nurses, and other physicians to consult with specialists in diagnosing and treating patients.
On the monitor for Thursday’s demonstration was Dr. Saad Farooqi, Board Certified Pulmonary and Critical Care specialist and a resident at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
“We love doing this very honestly. We feel that we have much more reach,” Farooqi said. “We can do a lot more patient care using this technology than if we were all just in one or two hospitals in one area.”
Raymattie Singh, MD, Board Certified Family Medicine, is a Hospitalist in AllianceHealth Woodward.
Singh is excited to have access to pulmonary and critical care specialists to consult now.
“I think this would be a very useful tool,” Singh said. “Sometimes I wish I had some other input from someone who is specialized. So I think this will be excellent.”
According to Singh, she was surprised when she began working in Woodward at the number of very sick patients for such a small town.
“I think people wait in Woodward when until they're really, really sick… they show up here and they're very ill,” Singh said. “I’m really grateful for this because I think sometimes I need the help.”
Erin Fast RN, Director of Woodward’s intensive care unit (ICU), emphasized the goal is to keep people here as opposed to having to transfer them to other facilities.
“We are the only ICU, in a huge geographic region,” Fast said. “If you think about the financial burden on families of driving down to the city, meals, hotels, all the things. If we can keep them here, we really want to.”
AllianceHealth Woodward has six beds in the ICU with over 80 more offering inpatient and outpatient care.
“Having expert pulmonology services in our hospital means our patients can stay close to home,” said Landon Hise CEO of AllianceHealth Woodward. “And not have to be transferred far from family and friends for needed treatment.”
The robot helps local professionals give high-level treatment for those requiring mechanical ventilation or suffering congestive heart failure, serious infections, and other life-threatening conditions.
“It’s just all around, very beneficial for our community,” Fast said. “I really feel like this is the way of the future. The nuance that comes with their assessment is incredible to see.”
With over 150 healthcare professionals, the Joint Commission-accredited hospital is also home to an outpatient rehab center, sleep center, wound care center, and several clinics, in addition to medical, surgical and emergency services.
For more information, visit alliancehealthwoodward.com.
