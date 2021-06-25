“Being a parent can be a wonderful experience,” said Woodward County Sheriff Kevin Mitchell. “We all love our children and want, more than anything, to protect them and keep them safe.”
Sometimes though, there are those moments when, especially as they get older, you realize you can’t always be there to be the protector, Mitchell said.
“You hope that you have instilled some knowledge into them that they can use to keep themselves safe,” Mitchell said. “As a parent, I know all too well the sickening feeling of being in a public place and all of the sudden you realize your child is nowhere in sight.”
Mitchell narrated the instant fear that sets in as a panic-stricken parent starts frantically looking around just to find the child moments later hiding in a clothes rack or some place close by.
“It can be very scary,” Mitchell stated. “Your emotions are running wild when you find your child and you want to pick them up and hold them, squeeze them and love them and scold them and tell them never to do that again all at the same time.”
Mitchell shared a similar feeling when sending a child off to college.
“And getting that dreaded phone call when something is wrong,” Mitchell said. “And you are helpless to immediately do anything for them.”
Most child abductions involve a relative or someone the child knows. Teaching children to avoid strangers is not enough. We must also teach them to recognize and respond to potentially dangerous situations, according to National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).
Mitchell suggests some techniques to train children to be as safe as they can possibly be:
The first includes general information children should know, like when to call 911 and what to say to the dispatcher. Children should be able to share their name and parents full name, home address, phone number and tell what is happening so the dispatcher will know what kind of help to send, where to send it and what emergency personnel will encounter when they get there.
“Mommy and Daddy is not enough,” Mitchell said. “Know where the parents are employed and know at least one close friend and/or relative’s phone number.”
Mitchell encourages parents to consider how their child reacts when approached by someone unfamiliar.
“Even preschoolers can learn what to do and what not to do when confronted by a stranger,” Mitchell reassured. “Avoid scare tactics. It can be upsetting for a child to feel that he or she lives in a dangerous world filled with strangers who are out to do them harm.”
According to Mitchell, it’s far more helpful for them to experience the world as basically a safe place.
“They just need to know and follow a few simple rules,” Mitchell suggested. “Talk about what behavior is okay.”
Such as tell them, when they’re with mom or dad and someone they don’t know says hello, it’s nice to say hello back to them. But that’s not appropriate when they are by themselves.
“Talk about what is not okay,” Mitchell said. “You can tell your child that most people are nice and friendly and want to help each other. But there are a few bad people who want to harm others.”
One way you can tell if they are bad is if they want you to go with them and/or do things and not tell your mom or dad, teachers, or babysitters.
“Think of some other instances where a bad person might want to trick them,” Mitchell said. “Discuss strategies… Together, make a list of the ideas you come up with, like testing the stranger with a secret password, running away and yelling help as loud as they can.”
Questions to ask a child:
• What can you do when a stranger tries to get you to come with them?
• What should you say?
• Should you even talk to a stranger?
• Can you ask for help? If so, who can you ask?
“Play the part of the stranger who may seem friendly and innocent but really isn’t,” Mitchell recommended. “By rehearsing the scenario in advance, you will have given you child the means and the confidence to protect themselves if they are ever confronted with the real thing.”
Here is a checklist of things to consider:
CHILDREN’S CHECKLIST:
• Have you taught your child to recite his or her names, address and phone number? Sometimes putting the information in a simple song may help a child remember.
• Does your child understand that he or she should NEVER get in a car with anyone but Mom or Dad, or someone that parents have given permission?
• If you must send someone else to pick up a child, do you have a secret code word? Does your child know to always ask for the code word (while standing a safe distance from the vehicle) before getting into anyone else’s car?
• Does your child know not to get into cars or go into the houses of neighbors he or she doesn’t know very well? (Go over a list of acceptable neighbors).
• Have you explained to your child that, if lost or in danger, he or she can locate a pay phone and dial 911? Children should know that they do not need money to call 911. Remind them that this is a safety tool, and not to be played with (now is a good time to tell them the story of the “Boy Who Cried Wolf”).
• Does your child know to NEVER use a public restroom alone?
• Does your child know that it is OK to say “no” to adults?
• Does your child know to be as loud as possible if he or she is in danger?
• Does your child know that it’s OK to use physical force such as kicking, if he or she needs to protect themselves from harm?
• Does your child know to approach a police officer if he or she has a problem or needs help? PLEASE DON’T TELL CHILDREN THAT POLICE WILL TAKE THEM AWAY IF THEY ARE BAD.
• Does your child know the body parts that are unacceptable for others to touch?
• Does your child know to shout “no!” or “stop!” if someone touches him or her inappropriately?
• Does your child understand that even trusted people shouldn’t ask him or her to do something that makes them uncomfortable? Only 1.4 percent of abductions are by total strangers!
PARENT’S CHECKLIST:
• Are you careful to never leave your child unattended in a public place or in a car?
• Do you know your child’s friends and their parents? You should have a list with their phone number and address.
• If your child is going to play at a friend’s house, do you call their parents to confirm that it is OK and/or if they are at home?
• Do you know the route your child takes from school to home?
• Have you designated “safe” houses in your neighborhood where your child may go it he or she is being harassed or followed or made to feel uncomfortable?
• Are you involved in your child’s after-school activities?
• Do you have a current photo and/or video of your child?
• Do you observe what you child is wearing on a daily basis?
• Do you have your child’s fingerprints or DNA samples (plucked hair with follicle, fingernails clippings, baby teeth?).
• Do you remember to never print a child’s name on the outside of their clothes or use name-tags when they are in public?
• If your child doesn’t want to be with someone, do you ask why he or she is uncomfortable with this person – and pursue until you find the reason?
• Have you told your child that if he or she gets lost, you will look for them for as long as it takes?
• Do you always perform a reference and background check on a new caregiver?
• Have you checked the sex offender list at your local police department and sheriff’s office?
If you ever have any concerns, please call law enforcement and report it. If your child is missing, please don’t wait, call law enforcement as soon as possible. The sooner the better. The number for the Woodward County Sheriff’s Office is 580-256-3264.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.