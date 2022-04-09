One of the most anticipated days of the year for local educators happens on Monday.
By around 1 p.m. on Monday, Woodward will have a new Teacher of the Year.
The annual event is put on by the Woodward Chamber of Commerce and Woodward News, and is held as part of the chamber’s monthly luncheon in the Conference Center. The luncheon starts at 11:30 a.m.
There are four finalists:
- Lacy Moore, kindergarten teacher at the early childhood center and assistant high school girls basketball coach.
Moore has been teaching for 3 years after spending the previous 7 years as a paraprofessional. “There is no better feeling than teaching,” Moore says. “Even when days are hard, there is always a bright light to remind me of why I teach . . . Kindergarten students love school and they are eager to learn new things, it makes teaching a blast.”
- Kari Boone, first grade teacher at Highland Park Elementary School.
Boone is in her 11th year as a teacher, all in the Woodward School District. “I love teaching first graders how to read,” she says. “It is a big milestone in their life (and) getting to be part of that is very rewarding.”
- Sonya Covalt, 8th grade English Language Arts and Communications teacher at Woodward Middle School.
Covalt is in her 28th year as a teacher and her 17th in Woodward. She also hosts Saturday School. “The absolute BEST thing about teaching is my students,” Covalt says. “I have taught in two states and three different school districts (and) the one commonality Is the students . . . Being their teacher is a gift.”
- David Reisdorph, Upper division science and AP science teacher at Woodward High School.
Reisdorph is in his fourth year of teaching after a 33-year career as an environmental scientist. He likes providing “authentic learning and research opportunities for my students. I really enjoy teaching Woodward students because they are curious and have many different life experiences that they can relate to science.”
During Monday’s ceremony, the finalists will be represented by former and current students.
Ella Andrews and Tripp Starbuck will introduce Moore. Introducing Boone are Ellie Domnick and Kelson Scott. Speaker for Covalt is Madi Graf. Speaking for Reisdorph are Barrett Love, Emily Stebens and Veronica Zwink.
Current teacher of the year Lauren Stahlman will make the announcement of the 2022 winner.
The finalists were nominated by their colleagues.
The winner will be eligible to take part in the state teacher of the year contest and will also receive a gift package from businesses in the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.