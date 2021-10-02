The Oklahoma House Energy and Natural Resources Committee recently heard combined Interim Studies exploring ad valorem tax protests by energy producers and how that is affecting rural public schools and county services.
"The study looked at the millions of dollars that are being held up under protest and not getting to our counties for necessary infrastructure such as ambulance services, county services, our local schools and career techs," Rep. Carl Newton said. "It is our hope by this study that we can find a solution so that the necessary funds can get to the proper place and that the taxpayers involved will be also treated fairly."
The study explored why and how Oklahoma schools suffer due to not receiving ad valorem tax proceeds from companies within the oil, gas, and wind sectors due to the protests.
The state has seen a great increase in the number of protests over the last year or two years, according to Newton.
"We are grateful that Representative Newton sponsored the recent interim study in as valorem tax protested as this is becoming an increasingly important issue for schools," said Kyle Reynolds, Superintendent of Woodward Public Schools. "Woodward has seen tax protests in the past, but this year we have one company protesting $24 million."
The amount of the protest will put between $800,000 to 900,000 of Woodward's local revenue into escrow until the protest is settled, according to Reynolds.
"The good news is that our valuation for the district is up about $12 million, which would be a good growth indicator for our area," Reynolds said. "However, there is bad news times two. Because the valuation went up, which is local revenue, that will count as a chargeable against our state aid funding."
According to Reynolds, the state looks at the equation as if the school had received all the local revenue and will withhold funds from the state.
"WPS will continue to monitor the protest, which can take a year or so," Reynolds said. "In the meantime we will have to adjust our budget accordingly."
The increasing trend of protests can be expected to continue, according to Andy Evans, director of school finance, Oklahoma Public School Resource Center.
"I think it will because we've got a lot of wind farms and we've got a lot of change in ad valorem," Evans said. "We're going to see an increase in tax protests because there isn't a time value in energy systems."
Evans also said the equipment built up during the last oil boom will start depreciating as those items become obsolete. Oil equipment is still being evaluated on a 30 year depreciation schedule. He said this is obsolete partly because it's not taking into account the difference between horizontal and vertical technology.
Some oil and gas pipelines are 75 to 80 years old and still in operation, so physical depreciation is only part of what assessors look at. They look at the overall utility of the pipeline itself.
"There's 32 counties that presently have wind farms," said Jerry Wisdom, Total Assessment Solutions Corp. "There are 64 different wind farms, owned by several different companies."
Oklahoma currently has 4,539 turbans 9,704 megawatts, according to Wisdom.
"The first was installed in 2003," Wisdom said. "These affect, approximately, the valuation of 110 separate school districts throughout the state."
According to Wisdom, the life expectancy of wind farm assets is now less than 30 years.
"I assess all the wind farms (in Woodward County)," said Mistie Dunn, Woodward County Assessor. "I use a guideline provided by the Oklahoma Tax Commission to help with that.
"Woodward County has hired Visual Lease Services (VLS) for many, many, years to assist us in putting a value on all oil and gas property. VLS does use schedules to arrive at the value."
According to VLS website, any government official involved in the ad valorem process will tell you that oil and gas assets are virtually impossible to keep up with. From initial pipeline and equipment studies to annual asset tracking and monitoring, VLS uses GPS and GIS to identify assets and ensure they are on the tax roll at a reasonable fair market value.
"We're here to open eyes to the fact there is a real problem going on within our system," Rep. Kenton Patzkowsky said. "Now that we've started this dialogue, it's time to fix this problem."
