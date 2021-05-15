A Taste of Woodward turns five on Tuesday, May 18.
That is when Woodward Chamber of Commerce members and anyone who wishes to attend will gather in the Woodward Conference Center for the chamber's annual meeting. The event starts at 5:30 p.m.
Featured before the meeting are some of the finest food eateries in the community. Chamber of Commerce Director C. J. Montgomery said there are normally around 25 food booths set up around the conference center.
"Everybody loves it," Montgomery said. "There is plenty of great food."
The actual program gets underway at 6:30 p.m. with a special guest.
Gov. Kevin Stitt plans to be in attendance for the entire event and will be the keynote speaker.
The evening will also include recognition of incoming and outgoing board of directors members and Crystal Simmons will assume of role of Chamber Board Chair from outgoing Chair Eric Wheeler.
Students of the Year Lauren Pingry and Peyton Hughes will be recognized.
The evening is capped by the announcement of Woodward's new Citizen of the Year. Outgoing Citizen of the Year Dwight Hughes will make the announcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.