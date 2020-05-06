OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. May 5, 2020 - Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry and the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association (OCA) have formed a taskforce with the mission of exploring opportunities that can be provided to Oklahoma beef cattlemen and women specifically in the area of beef packing and processing.
"Beef cattle are Oklahoma's number one agriculture economic driver, so it makes perfect sense to have the in-depth and honest conversations about packing capacity in Oklahoma," said Michael Kelsey, OCA Executive Vice President. "And given the current crisis caused by a global pandemic, it is more important than ever to thoroughly consider opportunities and challenges. OCA is pleased and fortunate to be able to work with Secretary Arthur on this joint task force."
The 15-person task force will begin meeting this week.
"To accomplish our mission, we need to turn over every rock, ask every question, explore every dream and define every challenge," said Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture, Blayne Arthur. "It will be a hard discussion and I appreciate the cattlemen and women who have agreed to serve on the taskforce and provide their perspective, input and expertise."
The OCA is the trusted voice of the Oklahoma Cattle Industry. OCA is the only voice that speaks solely for the cattlemen of Oklahoma and represents beef producers in all 77 counties across the state. For more information about OCA membership, the theft reward program or activities call 405-235-4391 or visit www.okcattlemen.org.
