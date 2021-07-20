The 45th annual Tangier All-school Reunion is Saturday and Sunday, July 24 and 25 at the Woodward Senior Center.
Visiting time begins on Saturday from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. with finger foods. Doors open Sunday at 10 a.m. with a basket dinner at 12:30, followed by a business meeting at 2 p.m.
Elwyn Boyle was one of the graduates in Tangier's last graduating class of 1957.
“I was there 12 years,” Boyle said. “I remember the people I went to school with. A lot of them went all 12 years here.”
According to Boyle, Tangier had a pretty good basketball team. They also played baseball and volleyball.
“I was in 4-H,” Boyle said. “I entered the tractor driving contest for two or three years and went to state in it.”
Boyle rode a bus the four or five miles to the school.
“We had to get up and milk before we went to school and milk when we got home,” Boyle explained. “That kept us busy.”
Boyle went on to college after graduation.
“I went to Alva, Northwestern two years, then went to Central State for two years,” Boyle said. “I majored in math and had a minor in physics and chemistry.”
After spending a few years as a general contractor, Boyle came home to the farm after college.
“It’s sure a lot different now than it was then. It’s a different world than what it was then,” Boyle said. “Seems like the kids are a lot more knowledgeable now than they was then, being exposed to a lot more.”
Tangier continued to have first through eighth grades for a few more years, closing in 1961.
During this get-together, former students, teachers and anyone else with ties to the old school are encouraged to come visit and share favorite stories.
Remembering a time when school lunches were only 75 cents per week, girls never wore pants and games were played with marbles and jacks, alumni have reported through the years having the best teachers available and receiving as good an education as any in the country.
According to accounts of Tangier's history, it once boasted a stockyard, The Tangier Citizen newspaper, an ice cream parlor, telegraph, telephone, post office, police department and of course, an elementary and high school.
For more information about the event, contact Sharon Meier at (580) 698-2549.
