“On June 30, 2020, the Oklahoma Medicaid Expansion Initiative, State Question 802, passed by a majority vote (50.49% yes and 49.51% no) to expand Medicaid eligibility to adults age 19-64 whose income is 138% of the federal poverty level.
"This equates to an estimated income of $16,970 for an individual or $34,846 for a family of four. There are no monthly premiums except for 5% co-pays for non-pregnant adults, unless exempt.” (Oklahoma Health Care Authority at okhca.org)
In the past few months, the Oklahoma’s Healthcare Authority solicited and received bids for companies to manage the new SoonerSelect Medicaid program. These for-profit companies are referred to as MCOs which means Managed Care Organizations.
The MCOs selected for medical services include Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, Humana Healthy Horizons, Oklahoma Complete Health, and United Healthcare. DentaQuest, Liberty Dental, and MCNA Dental are the three companies to manage Oklahoma’s dental care for Medicaid patients. These are scheduled to become effective October 1 (previously July1). Until then, the current SoonerCare program will provide services to qualifying individuals.
Current Medicaid health care providers receive a fee-for-service payment for SoonerCare. With the new program, the contracted companies will receive a set sum of money for each person enrolled in the new SoonerSelect program, and the MCOs are each responsible for paying the health care providers the approved costs.
“MCOs use value-based payment models that incentivize, empower, and reward providers for the quality of care. The managed care model, unlike the fee-for-service approach, is built to bring together desperate parts of the delivery system. Modern Medicaid managed care enables Oklahoma to deliver higher quality care and improved health outcomes for Medicaid recipients, while managing health care costs.” (Medicaid Health Plans of America)
An estimated one million Oklahomans are eligible for the state Medicaid program. Approximately 700,000 of those individuals are expected to enroll with one of the four contracted companies for medical coverage and one of the three companies for dental care. Oklahoma will pay 10% of the costs and the federal government will pay 90% of the SoonerSelect costs. So far, the additional charges for the expanded Medicaid (SoonerSelect) are not figured into Oklahoma’s state budget.
Some medical and dental providers are skeptical of this new program, based on the problems that occurred in 1993 when the first independent Medicaid management took place in Oklahoma. Slow and decreased reimbursements to the health care providers led many of them to withdraw from participating in the Medicaid program, thus limiting health care providers available to members.
Steve Lewis, with the Oklahoma Policy Institute, explained that rather than taking this managed care proposal to the Legislature where public policy is properly formulated, Gov. Stitt pushed it through with the OHCA board that he controls.
A coalition of health care groups is asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to halt Stitt’s plan to outsource care for most of the state’s Medicaid recipients. At this point, the Oklahoma Legislature has not voted on managed care nor funding for it. The lawsuit asks the court to find that the Health Care Authority went beyond its authority in making deals with four insurance companies to provide managed care, reported Carmen Forman of The Oklahoman.
Plaintiffs in this suit include Oklahoma State Medical Association, Oklahoma Dental Association, Oklahoma Osteopathic Association, Oklahoma Society of Anesthesiologists, and Oklahoma Chapter of the Academy of Pediatrics.
John Tidwell, Directory of Americans for Prosperity, said, “It will overwhelm our already struggling state budget and hurt those that the program was intended to help and lead to government cutting core services we rely on and increase taxes.”
“For the past several months, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority has been in a race against the calendar to get contracts signed with private insurance companies to manage the state’s $2 billion Medicaid program,” said the Oklahoma Policy Institute.
On Thursday, March 26, members of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, formed a panel at the High Plains Technology Center in Woodward to provide information about SoonerSelect.
Following information from each panel member, attendees in the audience asked questions and voiced concerns, as did those watching the meeting on the internet via ZOOM.
Key points from the panel included the following:
1) SoonerSelect has the potential of hiring 2,000 more employees to manage the program.
2) SoonerSelect of 2021 was developed after lessons learned from the previous privatized Medicaid in 1993.
3) Provider contact information is available on the Oklahoma Health Care Authority web site (oklahoma.gov).
4) Literature about the new SoonerSelect plans will be sent out in August across Oklahoma.
5) SoonerSelect begins October 1, 2021. Enrollees will have 90 days to decide if they want to stay with the new plan they signed up for or to try one of the others.
7) Patient information with the new program will be included on the state’s portal of data for easy access and privacy.
8) Oklahoma Oversight will handle concerns of patients in dealing with providers and/or Medicaid plans.
9) SoonerSelect will now be available, for the first time, to qualifying adults ages 19 to 64.
10) New Medicaid insurance cards will be mailed out after plans are selected by each individual and family.
Anyone wanting more information about SoonerSelect may contact the following: Information Referral for Medicaid at (405) 521-3646 or Oklahoma Health Care Authority at (405) 522-7300.
