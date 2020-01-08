It may seem counter productive when dealing with a traffic stop to thank the officer for his or her time, but if you think about it on Thursday, Jan. 9th it is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
“Most of the time we take for granted the hard work they do. And how they risk their life to protect us and our family,” Laverne Police Department Communications Officer Karla Ventura shared. “Thank you for all for what you do for us and the community.”
According to Woodward County E-911 Director Ben Smith, ENP, the Woodward communications officers expressed appreciation that during big events the officers and deputies will bring food and drinks to the communications center, making sure the dispatchers are taken care of.
According to Concerns of Police Survivors Organization, citizens can show their support in a number of ways:
▪ Wear blue clothing in support of law enforcement.
▪ Send a card of support to your local police department or state agency.
▪ Share a story about a positive law enforcement experience on social media.
▪ Ask children in your community to write letters in support of law enforcement.
▪ Participate in Project Blue Light - Proudly display your blue light in support of law enforcement.
▪ Organize an event or a rally in support of your law enforcement officers.
▪ Advertise your support through local media outlets and billboards.
▪ Post the public service announcement supplied by C.O.P.S. to your organization’s webpage or social media pages.
▪ Coordinate and/or participate in a Blue Blood Drive.
“I appreciate what they do in their job, risking their lives to save innocent people,” Laverne Police Department Communications Officer Shelby Nichols said.
