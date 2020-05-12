Southwestern Oklahoma State University summer semester classes in Weatherford and Sayre begin on Monday, June 1.
The summer classes will have fully virtual course delivery. SWOSU classes in the fall will return to in-person classes.
Registrar Shamus Moore on the Weatherford campus said enrollment for eight-week classes continues through June 2. Four-week classes are also offered in June and July with the deadline to enroll for June courses being June 1 and the deadline for second four-week classes being June 29. Shorter seminar courses are also offered. See this link on the SWOSU website for a complete listing: https://selfservice.swosu.edu/Student/Courses
Moore said students can enroll through the Registrar’s Office on either the Weatherford or Sayre campuses. Online enrollment is also available through the SWOSU website for students that have completed at least 60 hours and the prior semester at SWOSU. Students must already be fully admitted to the University and have no holds on their account.
Additional information is available by calling the Weatherford office at (580) 774-3008 or (580) 774-3777 or the Sayre campus at (580) 928-5533. Students can also email enrollment@swosu.edu.
Students can also enroll now for the 2020 fall semester that starts August 17.
Summer office hours for the Weatherford Registrar’s office are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Summer office hours on the Sayre campus are 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
