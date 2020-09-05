Oklahoma is the 6th hardest working state in the nation and 3rd in lowest average leisure time spent per day, according to a WalletHub study. Average commute time and share of workers with multiple jobs were weighed in on the study as indirect factors. More direct factors considered in the study were average workweek hours, employment rate, share of workers leaving vacation time unused and more.
“(This) is a direct result of most individuals who are involved in agriculture related enterprises, also have off the farm jobs as well,” OSU Extension Director Melanie Lynes-Matt said. “They do this for stability in pay, as well as insurance and health care benefits.”
According to the study, even though Oklahomans are some of the hardest working, they don’t sacrifice volunteer hours in the process.
“Ever sense graduating from college, I have held full-time employment in addition to averaging 40 hours a week with agriculture,” Ranch Owner Mary Chris Barth explained. “Commute has ranged from 30 to 100 plus miles daily. Now officially retired, there is literally no change in hours worked. Family obligations, various boards and expanding ranch fill my days.”
Barth volunteers with Beaver County 4-H club, Farm Bureau, Conservation Board as well as the Rural Conservation and Economic Development Board.
Barth also frequently visits Parkview Point Assisted Living facility in Laverne, taking baked goods and such to residents who have no family close by.
“I feel extremely blessed to have a career that is exhausting at times but that I enjoy,” Woodward Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer said. “And to have the opportunity to work a second job so I can still provide for my family.”
Most government service jobs do not pay well and require additional income to provide for a family, according to Lehenbauer.
“At the same time I and my family know that I have chosen to do the job, and for that I cannot complain,” Lehenbauer shared. “What makes this a real blessing, however, is having good supportive folks working with you as well as over you, and we have a family atmosphere at the City of Woodward.”
Lehenbauer and his wife, Conyetta, also share the job of general manager at Lakeside Cinema 6 as their second job. Even though it requires quite a few extra hours a week, it allows them to get away from the stress of the public safety world.
“Our perspective of success may be different than a lot of folks, as our measure of success doesn't revolve around money,” Lehenbauer said. “Instead, Conyetta and I rate it on raising our kids in a Christ-centered environment, and maintaining a happy marriage.
“If we can do that, take advantage of the time we do have together as a family, and take care of the basics, I'd say that is as successful as we could hope to be.”
