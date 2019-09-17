September is National Childhood Injury Prevention Month and Baby Safety Month.
“Their job is to explore the world. You know, that's their duty,” Dr. Janice Chleborad MD. “Your kid is amazing. They’re doing something all the time. They’re not cheap entertainment, but they’re constant entertainment, if you pay attention.”
It’s not a happy thought for any parent, but the leading causes of unintentional accidents for children under the age of one are suffocation, motor vehicle crashes, drowning and burns, according to District Nurse Manager for the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) Lanette Terry, RN.
“Everybody wants to keep children safe and secure. And the best way we can do that is by providing supervision,” Terry shared. “We (the OSDH) try to provide that guidance to parents when they come in.”
Terry is based out of Laverne, but covers a wide area, including Beaver, Cimarron, Ellis, Dewey, Harper, Texas and Woodward counties. One of Terry’s concerns is providing information to help people maintain the diverse culture of our area while making the best safety decisions for their family.
When parents of a baby come in to the office, the first thing Terry’s team addresses is safe sleep.
“Because for children that age, they are asleep most of the time,” Terry said. “There's some things that we can do to make that environment safer.”
Chleborad said probably the biggest thing people have a hard time with is leaving things in the bassinet or crib that could fall over the baby’s face.
“It should be a baby on the back with maybe one blanket like a receiving blanket, not a fluffy bed blanket or a quilt,” Chleborad said. “Tucked securely around the baby. No pillows, no toys, no extra blankets.”
Terry also addressed the risk of crib bumper pads where baby could get caught between it and the railing. She also stressed the importance of making sure the mattress fits the bed properly with no gaps in between.
“They can wiggle and get into things,” Terry said. “They encourage sleep sacks or a one piece sleeper, and maybe a swaddling blanket.”
One topic there is a lot of discussion about is co-sleeping, or baby sleeping in the same bed, according to Terry. Accidental suffocation can happen when a baby is sleeping in the same bed with parents. To promote closeness, Terry shared options like little beds made for placing in the bed or bassinets that can be attached to the side of a bed.
“We think baby sleeping in the same room is great,” Terry said. “And lot of times people don't intend to go to sleep with their infant in the bed with them. But if they ever put the baby there, very likely they’re going to fall asleep.”
Consistently using car seats, teaching children to buckle up as they grow, helps it to become a habit as they grow into adolescents, teens and adults.
“I think if that becomes a habit young, and parents model that behavior, it will help,” Terry said.
Terry also cautioned that not all car seats are for every child and car seats do have an expiration date. The best fitting car seat is one that fits your child, fits your vehicle, and the one that you can install correctly every time. Also if a car seat has been involved in an accident, it should be retired.
“Until they are two years old, they need to be rear facing,” Terry explained. “The rear facing supports their head in their spine.”
According to Chleborad, there’s no reason small children have to turn around to a front-facing position if they still fit rear-facing.
“It's safer to be rear facing,” Chleborad said. “If they're happy rear facing, they don't know they've got an option.”
Terry cautioned, children should never be left unattended in a vehicle.
“We're still hearing on the news that this is happening around the United States, that children are dying every day in hot cars,” Terry said.
An additional safety concern is for children raised in an environment where there is smoking. These children have an increased risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), according to Terry.
“A lot of moms do quit while they're pregnant,” Terry said. “I don't know, stress or what, afterwards they started smoking again.”
With winter around the corner, Chleborad reminds people to have their furnaces and fireplaces checked and install a CO2 detector to help protect against carbon monoxide poisoning.
“We've still got enough older houses that have like floor furnaces which we've had babies crawl across,” Chleborad shared. “Fireplaces that need to be screened off.”
Chleborad also suggested protecting areas around the hot water heater and hot water spigots, to help protect children from scalding water.
To avoid drowning, Terry said children should always be supervised, even in the bathtub. Put fencing around a pool or pond. At the pool or lake, make sure little ones have appropriate life jacket or protection. She also suggested putting buckets of water out of baby’s reach and keep bathroom doors closed.
“It doesn't take very much water, and doesn't take very long,” Terry said. “It's easy for us to get distracted. And so it's better if we make sure that we remove those distractions from us.”
Chleborad also reminds parents to use electrical outlet plugs and safety drawer pulls to keep children out of things or from sticking things where they don’t belong. Block dangerous areas, like stairwells. Keep pet food out of reach. Also mount and tie things so climbers can’t pull heavy objects over on top of themselves.
“My brother and I opened up the stove door, climbed on the stove door to climb up to something. The whole stove landed on top of both of us,” Chleborad explained. “It just takes a second.
Terry also warns parents not to ever pick up a baby in anger.
“It could lead to Shaken Baby Syndrome and, and that for sure could have long term consequences,” Terry said. “It's okay to step away for a little bit. Babies cry.”
Terry suggested if a baby cries for a long period of time, call someone to come in and help.
All in all, making sure little ones are supervised at all times is important and Oklahoman’s continue to take positive steps insuring children’s safety, according to OSDH.
OSDH attributes some of this to a number of strategic programs. The initiative includes promoting health before and between pregnancies which then improves chances of a healthy pregnancy, offering baby the best start in life through full-term pregnancy and breastfeeding, recognizing signs and getting help for maternal mood disorders, as well as the issues Terry addressed.
For more information on baby and child safety, the OSDH has a list of helpful fact sheets available online at https://www.ok.gov/health/Protective_Health/Injury_Prevention_Service/Fact_Sheets/index.html.
