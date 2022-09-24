National Comic Book Day happens to be Sunday and Woodward is home to USA Comics.
The genre of comic books have grown to include full-length books, or graphic novels, and inspire countless movie adaptations. While they were first typically humorous in nature, it didn’t take long for authors to apply the comic style to all genres of storytelling.
“Comics are awesome, really anything you can get your kids to read is. Comics kinda trick them into thinking it’s just fun, when actually they’re following a complex story with the descriptive text in picture form. It’s a great educational medium,” said co-owner of USA comics and comic book enthusiast, David Holcomb.
Some fun stats about comic books according to nationaltoday.com:
- 60% of Manga readers are women. It is said to originate from scrolls dating back to the 12 century Japanese manga is known for having dramatic plots that can include comedic events, powerful fighters, and relationship struggles.
- Comic and graphic novel sales fell 6.5% in 2017 however digital sales have risen.
- 60% of people started reading comics before they turned 10. Comics are said to promote literacy in children, and young readers are actually encouraged to pick up comic books as they involve the reader in a complex negotiation of words and images, making logical sense of the narrative, and weaving the action together based on the elementary cues in illustration.
- For the last decade, movie adaptations of beloved comics have shattered box office records, and continue to do so. To date the batman reboot The Dark Knight trilogy has raked in nearly $2.3 billion, and Marvel’s Avengers series has made about $1.51 billion.
“We offer a free $1 comic per customer and/or a $2 comic with every $5 worth of comics purchased,” Holcomb said.
Nationaltoday.com included information on the history of comic books. “Comic books have existed in America since the English printing of the Swiss comic, The Adventures of Mr. Obadiah Oldbuck, in 1842, making it the first known American prototype comic book. Proto-comics began appearing in the early 20th century, with the first standard-sized comic being Funnies on Parade.
The history of the American comic book is usually divided into four eras:
- The Golden Age of Comic Books began in the 1930s and is considered the inception of the genre.
- The Silver Age is considered to date from the first successful revival of the then-dormant superhero form, with the debut of the Flash in 1956. This era lasted into the early 1970s during which Marvel Comics revolutionized the medium with naturalistic superheroes such as the Fantastic Four and Spider-Man.
- The Bronze Age is less defined, but it runs from the very early 1970s through the mid-1980s. This era features a return of darker plot elements and storylines more relevant to social issues such as racism.
- The Modern Age of Comics runs from the mid-1980s until now. During the first 15 years of this period, many comic book characters were redesigned, creators gained prominence within the industry, independent comics flourished, and larger publishing houses became more commercialized. This era is also referred to as the Dark Age of Comic Books due to the popularity and artistic influence of titles with serious content, such as Batman: The Dark Knight Returns and Watchmen.”
For more information visit USA Comics & Games on Facebook or visit the store at 915 Main St.
