Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of the summer recreation season and families typically flock to campgrounds and lakes to get in one last summer hurrah.
This weekend is expected to be busy for both Fort Supply and Canton Lake, according to the lake manager for both lakes, Don Underwood.
“We’re expecting moderate to large crowds,” Underwood said.
Those planning to camp over the weekend should book their reservations quickly as there is limited space.
According to Boiling Springs State Park Manager Tucker Heglin, about 60 percent of the park’s campsites have already been reserved for the weekend.
Underwood also warns visitors that several campsites at the lakes remained closed following flooding earlier this year. The water has receded but sites require work to repair damages that left them unsafe.
“We need to make sure that it’s safe and usable,” Underwood said.
Sandy Cove, Longdale, and Fairview campsites are closed at Canton Lake. Only one site at Fort Supply Lake is currently shut down.
“The high water did a number on us,” Underwood said.
The lake manager urges visitors to keep safety in mind as they celebrate the unofficial end of summer.
“Be aware of the requirements for the boats,” Underwood said. This includes life jackets for kids 12 and under.
Underwood said it’s more than boat safety that’s important.
“We’ve had some vehicle accidents and one drowning this summer,” he said.
Be aware of your surroundings and take your time while driving, Underwood suggests. Keep the weekend safe and fun for everyone.
