A Meet the Author luncheon put on by the Woodward Public Library is set for noon on Tuesday, June 14 in the Conference Center.
Sheldon Russell will be there to discuss his latest book titled, “A Particular Madness”. In Russell’s biography on his website, it states he is a former public school English teacher, He retired as a professor emeritus from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2000.
Other titles by Russell include: “Empire” in 1993, “The Savage Trail” in 1993 also and sequel, “Requiem at Dawn” in 2000. “Dreams to Dust: A Tale of the Oklahoma Land Rush” in 2006.
From 2009 to 2017, Russell introduced the Hook Runyon mystery series, a set of five books. Before the last book in the series was published, he wrote a stand alone title called “The Dig” in 2013.
In 2020, “A Forgotten Evil” won the Western Writers of America’s Spur Award for Best Historic Novel. Most recently was the release of two new western novels in 2021, “Time and Again” and “A Particular Madness.”
The description of “A Particular Madness” on sheldonrussell.com is “Growing up in the rural impoverishment of post-Depression Oklahoma, and surrounded by feuding family factions, free-spirited Jacob Roland hungers for knowledge and a world beyond his reach.
“But dark forces are growing in Jacob, twisting with the same ruthless, relentless power of a tornado across the Oklahoma prairies. Jacob battles against these aberrant forces, and, trapped by poverty and a growing mental illness, he is thwarted at every turn. For every light—a chance at college, the love of a poised, sophisticated woman—a greater darkness appears within him.
“Failed by circumstance, community, and his own mental health, is there an escape for Jacob’s bright, wounded spirit, or will he forever be a prisoner of a particular madness?”
The event is open to the public and is part of their Ocean’s of Possibilities Summer Activity Challenge for adults. Attend to earn points toward the summer prize drawing of an iPad and cash prizes.
Registration is required to enter and lunch will be provided. To register and reserve your seat, please call the Woodward Public Library at 580-254-8544.
