Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.