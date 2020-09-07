Northwest Oklahoma Suicide Awareness Warriors will be hosting a prevention walk in Buffalo at the public park on September 19 at 6 p.m.
In an effort to spread awareness that it is okay to reach out and get help or find someone to talk to, Audie Carter and members of the Suicide Warrior team will meet at the covered pavilion. They are asking community members to come out and join them in memory of those affected by suicide.
Inspired by Clinton Baker’s walk across the country, 9-year-old Zachariah Carter was inspired to do a walk every month in memory of his older brother. Baker came through Woodward the first of May with several community members, including Carter and his youngest son Zachariah, walking part of the journey with him.
Suicide Awareness Warriors are now hosting walks in surrounding communities to help spread the word and support families. The group hosted a walk on July 11 at Fort Supply Lake followed by a potluck dinner and a Suicide Sux Poker Run on August 22 at Crystal Beach Park.
AJ Carter took his own life on March 19, 2020. The family has now turned AJ’s personal pickup into an awareness and prevention vehicle. In honor of other families, they are decorating the truck with photos of area loved ones lost to suicide, according to Carter.
For more information about the contact Audie Carter at 580-216-7232 or email caserswife@gmail.com. You can also find the Suicide Awareness Warriors group on Facebook.
