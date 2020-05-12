By Sarah Nishimuta
Staff Writer
A number of students gathered at the Woodward Board of Education meeting Monday evening in support of Girls Basketball Coach Kenzie Didier after she was reportedly told she might not be brought back as coach due to some complaints from parents.
Two basketball players, Avery Williams and Emily Nelson, and a coworker, Kim Long, used the meeting’s open forum to speak on Didier’s behalf. Each speaker highlighted Didier’s character and noted her many accomplishments during her time as coach.
"She's always put the kids first, both her students and her players," Long said. "She sponsors Fellowship of Christian Athletes were she touches a lot of people lives. She started the Senior Sendoff, which is a huge deal for our seniors at the end of every year. I know my daughter is in safe hands anytime that she's with Coach Didier, whether at practice or on away trips.
“Coach Didier has high expectations for her players, not only as players but as young women, and that's the kind of person I want coaching my daughter.... And I believe that if you terminate Coach Kenzie Didier, that you're getting rid of one of the best coaches that you have on your staff and it's going to be a disservice to all of us."
According to Williams, another player’s parent made a complaint against Didier on her behalf without talking to Williams first. She went on to say that no one had talked to her or her mother regarding the complaint or if it was true.
“First of all, I have been at every practice and I have never witnessed Coach Didier personally attack a player in front of the team or behind their back,” Williams said.
Williams spoke highly of Didier and her ability as a coach.
The nature of the complaint was not mentioned.
Nelson was also highly complimentary of her coach.
"Our team is not just a team, it's a family and Coach Didier is a vital part of that family," Nelson said.
According to Superintendent Kyle Reynolds, no decision has been made at this time regarding renewal of Didier’s contract.
Once the open forum was closed, Reynolds moved on to give his report to the Board. He noted that the district’s food program will continue serving kids until May 22, and will resume after that on June 1.
He stated that they are planning for the budget next year and the possible effects the pandemic could have on it. Reynolds said the district is planning to open for the new school year but has plans in place should schools need to close again if another wave of COVID-19 hits.
Summer school is scheduled to start June 1 and remains virtual for the time being, according to Deputy Superintendent Jerry Burch.
Following the consent agenda, the Board approved an agreement for services between TEAM Clinic Management Partners, LLC and Woodward Public Schools. According to Reynolds, this will provide telehealth for mental health services in addition to health services, and comes at no cost to the district.
“This is just an awesome opportunity for our staff and for our students,” said Shay Stewart RN, WPS nurse. “In no way do I want to take away from a person’s primary care physician and I’d like to try to join in with our local ones. But it’s also a great follow up because as a nurse, there’s things I know but I can’t write a prescription. I have to rely on the parent to take them to the doctor, and the parent has to take off work. It just takes away a lot of issues.”
The school is only responsible for providing a space and internet access for the service, according to Reynolds.
The Board approved a hospital services agreement for occupational therapy services with AllianceHealth Woodward and Woodward Public Schools. According to Reynolds, it is the same contract as previously approved.
The Board entered into executive session to discuss the May District Personnel Report, reemployment of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year, and reemployment of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year.
Once back in open session, the Board approved each of those agenda items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.