Students safe after bus-train collision

Officers were taking names and handing out badge stickers to children as they were filed out of the school bus on Monday afternoon after a collision with a train on the railroad track on 22nd Street and Madison Avenue.
Lt. Dan Mathews said the Woodward Police Department was dispatched out about 2:55 p.m. to the scene where a Woodward School District bus apparently rolled into a train.
Twelve students and the driver were all on the bus at the time but came away with minor, if any injuries, according to Mathews. Nobody was transported to the hospital.
“At this moment it appears the bus driver had mechanical issues,” Mathews said. “That's what we're getting reported to us. And that the bus rolled into the train.”
According to Mathews, the driver was able to get the bus put into reverse and back away from the train, but only after damage had already occurred.
“It's being investigated by the Woodward Police Department with assistance from Woodward Fire, Woodward EMS and Woodward County Sheriff's Office, along with the school representation,” Mathews said.
Fire department and EMS personnel responded to accident as well.
No information about train personnel was immediately available. According to scanner traffic, officials were able to stop the train a little west of Mooreland.
Officers said the railroad crossing at 22nd Street will be closed until railroad personnel can make repairs to the crossing.
As some of the students were reunited with parents on scene, Woodward Public School Superintendent Kyle Reynolds said the school was reaching out to assure parents immediately.
“I am thankful that no students were injured,” Reynolds said. “We're doing our best right now to confirm that and we will … continue our investigation from there.”
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.