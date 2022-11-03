Law enforcement offers took a student into custody who apparently had what turned out to be an air-soft gun at Woodward High School Thursday afternoon.
According to Police Capt. Det. Darren Navratil, School Resource Officer Lt. Jack Brown was notified by a group of students that a student at the school had a firearm.
Brown made contact with the student, 16, who ran. The officer pursued the student on foot and told school staff to lock down the campus.
Navratil said the student left the building and Brown lost sight of him briefly.
When Brown exited the building, he found the student, who eventually surrendered. No weapon was found on the student, but Sgt. Chuck Phelps went to the roof of the high school and located a handgun in proximity to the area of the student’s surrender, Navratil said.
“The gun that was located turned out to be an Air-Soft weapon,” Navratil said. “It was so realistic in appearance it could easily be mistaken for a firearm.”
Once the student was taken into custody, the school was removed from lock down status and placed into “lock out” status for the remainder of the day. Navratil said lock out means all exterior and interior doors remain locked but teachers could resume instruction.
Navratil said officers remained on the scene to ensure it would be safe to release the students at the end of the day.
Students were released on time and buses were running on schedule.
The Woodward Public Schools put information about the lockdown on its Facebook page, noting that all students and staff were safe.
In another Facebook post later in the day to Woodward parents and guardians, Superintendent Kyle Reynolds wrote, “The Woodward Public School Administration would like to thank the students who brought today’s situation to our attention. This shows that when you see some thing and say something, the systems and processes we have in place to keep students safe work.
“It is also serves as an opportunity to review our policies and procedures, and make any adjustments as we see necessary.
“Bringing a gun to school, whether real or fake, is not a joke. It is important to point out that bringing a gun into a school or on a campus can result in criminal charges and in some cases, serving time in prison. In addition to criminal charges, there are also repercussions for student discipline per our student handbook.”
