Ronnie Brittain signs a petition with volunteer Jim Bradford at AllianceHealth Woodward Community Room on Tuesday. The petition is an effort to get State Question 802 on the ballot for Medicaid expansion. Bradford said about 20 people had been in by around noon on Tuesday so far. They had aproximately 75 signatures altogether from previous days. Volunteers will be collecting signatures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday as well. (Photo by Dawnita Fogleman)