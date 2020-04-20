Prep your emergency kit and put fresh batteries in your flashlights, storm season is here.
According to State Climatologist Gary McManus, we’re looking at a chance of severe weather this week.
“There will be a chance for storms, befitting a week of spring, beginning tonight and then again Tuesday and Wednesday,” McManus predicted. “Those will come with severe chances, of course, especially tomorrow and Wednesday. Hail looks like the big threat for both days, but Wednesday is still a bit more unsure than Tuesday.”
With the chance of severe weather, and some much needed rain for our area, it’s time to practice being weather aware.
As Woodward County Emergency Manager Matt Lehenbauer has said time and time again, invest in a weather radio.
“When it comes to any kind of severe weather, have a weather radio,” Lehenbauer told Woodward News. “The radio sounds an alarm in any type of disaster.”
A weather radio can be used to stay informed during severe weather and other emergencies such as wildfires that can lead to evacuations.
Weather radios can be purchased online through readywoodward.com. For every seven radios purchased, one is donated to local schools, daycares, or low-income elderly families.
Another way to stay up-to-date is to register for call and text alerts for Woodward County residents. Register by visiting readywoodward.com.
