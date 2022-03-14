The National Weather Service and Ready Woodward are offering free Storm Spotter Training Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Woodward Conference Center.
The class is not just for ones that are interested in storm spotting. “It is free to anyone wanting to learn more about severe weather. Programming for weather radio’s will be available also,” said Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer.
Students also interested in severe weather are encouraged to attend. Two hours for CLEET credit are available as well.
“The class should last around an hour and a half to two hours. We will answer questions from the community before and after the class,” Lehenbauer said
