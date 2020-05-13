Is the storm shelter cleaned out and restocked with plenty of water, fresh blankets and towels and a clean bucket in the corner? Do the children have their emergency pillowcases packed?
Storm season is here. It’s time to button down the hatches and prepare for a gale.
While Northwestern Oklahoma and the panhandle are in dire need of real moisture, no-one wants the damage that comes with tornadoes, flash flooding and hail. But according to Oklahoma Mesonet State Climatologist Gary McManus, we are at risk this week.
“The Woodward area's chance for storms today is fairly low at about 20% due to the dryline moving into its vicinity from the west,” McManus said. “Once you're on the backside of that dryline, storm chances go to zero.”
According to McManus, should storms form, there will be a chance of large hail and damaging winds, with an outside chance of a tornado or two.
“Large hail looks to be the biggest threat, however,” McManus explained. “We're talking mainly Harper and Ellis counties to the east, but the eastern Panhandle is still at risk as well.”
Potential storms could drop a half-inch or so of rain with better chances of rain arriving Friday, according to McManus.
“It's important to not take today too lightly,” McManus shared. “This is a day to stay weather aware. When new data starts pouring in as the event draws near, these outlooks could change for the worse...or better.
The old adage, “be prepared for the worst and hope for the best” always fits for springtime and early summer in Northwest Oklahoma.
“Once we get by today, there will be other chances for storms over the next few days, but nothing as organized as today looks,” McManus said. “Then we enter into a period of hot, dry weather before we see another chance of storms headed into next weekend.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.