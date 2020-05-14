OKLAHOMA CITY — Tensions over the state’s budget boiled over as Republican lawmakers fought among themselves, publicly accusing each other of lying and misleading voters.
Accusations flew and tempers flared Wednesday night as Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt and the GOP-controlled Legislature butted heads over the governor’s decision to veto the state budget.
Republican lawmakers wasted little time rebuking Stitt. They used their authority to overturn the veto and made it clear that they didn’t need the state’s chief executive’s input to craft a budget and make it law.
Stitt, meanwhile, accused lawmakers of crafting Senate Bill 1922 behind closed doors and without meaningful input or consultation from the executive branch.
He wrote in his veto message that the budget “does not reflect the values of Oklahoma or the clear directive voters gave elected officials at the ballot box of living within our means and making hard decisions when times get tough.”
As they rushed to undo Stitt’s veto, some furious lawmakers had choice words for their Republican colleague.
“For the governor to say that we aren’t making tough decisions, that is an inaccurate statement,” said state Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee. “I have never one time seen… the governor in my district knocking doors to see what the citizens of Oklahoma want.”
He said Oklahomans want the budget problems fixed. They want public schools funded and teachers compensated well. They want core services funded.
"I’m hoping that today he takes a different stance,” Fetgatter said. “He has to understand there is no ‘I' in team. Yet, I have heard the governor say personally, 'I gave the largest teacher pay raise in the history of the state. I funded education at the highest rate.' The governor was not here when the tough decisions were being made.”
Stitt said he was elected to manage expenses and right-size agencies. The budget bill “reflects misguided policies that conservative Republicans have spent the past decade reversing,” he said. And, it is filled with one-time funds that will not be available in future budget years
“This budget is going to back the state into a financial corner, which leaves us with very few options in (budget year) 22 — we will either have to raise taxes or implement draconian cuts,” Stitt said. “As governor, I am here to protect the taxpayer — not harm them.”
State Rep. Josh West, R-Grove, said he doesn’t make it a habit to publicly disagree with the governor, but when Stitt makes a statement that he dang well knows is misleading, he makes an exception.
“I want him to look into the stinking mirror,” West said.
State Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, who serves as the House budget chair, insisted the budget wasn’t crafted in a dark back room where people smoke cigars.
Wallace said because of the pandemic, lawmakers didn’t meet with constituents during parades, ice cream socials and chamber banquets like in typical years, but said that doesn’t mean they don’t know what the public wants.
“I’ve had no one come to me and say this is a terrible budget,” Wallace said.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said her caucus has recently found itself “in a bit of weird position” having to decide whether to stand with Stitt or their Republican colleagues across the aisle on multiple issues.
“I almost feel like a child of divorce right now or a child who is going through a divorce,” Virgin said, adding that both sides are accusing the other of lying.
“At some point, this needs to end,” she said. “Things need to go back to a more cooperative spirit, and I’m not talking about Republican and Democrat. The reason we’re here is because the governor and the Legislature just can’t get on the same page.”
People at home don’t care who is the blame, Virgin said. She said observers of the continuing legislative infighting are likely thinking “God, I wish they would just get it together.”
Virgin said Oklahomans just want lawmakers to fix it and do the right thing.
“At the end of the day, there’s too much at stake right now to be engaging in these fights back and forth,” she said.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said the Legislature stood united to override deep cuts to public education.
“While we did not take it lightly, we strongly agreed the Legislature’s coequal constitutional powers had to be exercised to correct and override the governor on this matter,” he said. “With this issue resolved, we are moving forward together for the people of Oklahoma.”
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.